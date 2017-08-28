August 28th Morning Rush: Spotty to scattered storms to develop throughout New Mexico

1. An incoming cold front will help recharge the moisture enough to allow spotty to scattered storms to develop this afternoon.

2. About 4,000 National and State Guard Troops are expected to be on the ground in Houston soon for relief and recovery efforts. Rescue efforts continue in the city at this time. The Coast Guard spent the last 24 hours pulling people out of flooded roads and off roofs in Houston as Harvey left many residents with nowhere to go. So far Harvey is to blame for at least two deaths in Texas.

3. People in Texas are waking up to more rain after a devastating weekend of deadly flooding from now-tropical storm Harvey. Mandatory evacuations are in place for parts of Fort Bend County in southwest Houston neighborhoods. Just hours ago the army corps of engineers began releasing water from two reservoirs to help control the flooding in downtown Houston where water is being measured in feet.

4.We are hoping to learn more from State Police about a shooting that injured an officer in Farmington. NMSP say it started Sunday morning as a San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a truck connected to a stolen trailer and burglaries. An officer went to cuff 26-year-old William Wilson a passenger in the truck, that’s when police say Wilson shot the officer, hitting him in his badge. The officer and the deputy fired back at Wilson, killing him. The officer is expected to be okay.

5. The burning of the Zozobra is just four days away. Santa Fe police posted an of officers flagging down drivers who came to a full stop near the plaza to give them tickets to the popular event. The burning of Zozobra will light up the night this Friday.

Morning’s Top Stories