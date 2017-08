ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are currently searching for 25-year-old Robert Martinez.

He is on their most wanted list of property offenders.

He has a current warrant as well as four felony arrests for auto theft in the last three years.

He has also been charged for escaping from a community custody release program as well as aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer.

If you know where he is, call police immediately.