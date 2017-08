ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westside Albuquerque residents will have a chance to meet their mayoral candidates.

Monday at 6 p.m., the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum at Flix Brewhouse on Coors near Montano.

The discussion will focus on issues facing people on the Westside.

All of the eight candidates except Ricardo Chaves and Brian Colon are expected to be there.