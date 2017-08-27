Woman credited with saving thousands of dogs faces challenge

PERALTA, N.M. (KRQE) – She has saved the lives of thousands of dogs over more than a decade. Now, the founder of a New Mexico animal rescue is being forced to cut the number of dogs she helps in half.

“We bring in dogs usually right before euthanasia,” explained Janelle Chavez, who started ‘Almost Home New Mexico’ 14 years ago.

“It’s crazy how many dogs are in our state,” she said.

When visiting a local shelter a while back, her kids started asking about the ‘pins’ on some of the kennels. She said a shelter volunteer, “look[ed] at my kids and he’s like, ‘We’re in the middle of euthanasia.'”

Chavez said everything changed that day. “I go ‘Okay, we’ll adopt all of them,'” she said, recalling the moment.

She started transporting shelter dogs to rescues and fostering, but noticed a gap in services.

“There weren’t a whole lot of rescues that were taking the mixed breeds,” Chavez said.

So, out of her Peralta property, she started her own rescue. Over the last decade, she and her family have taken in and found homes for more than 4,000 dogs.

“Right now they run as a pack but someone is pretty much always here,” Chavez said.

But now all that is changing. Her full-time job is switching her from graveyard to day shift, meaning long hours when no one is home with the dogs since both she and her daughter will be gone all day.

“We can’t rescue the number that we always have,” Chavez explained emotionally.

Up until recently, ‘Almost Home’ has had 40 dogs under its care, but now that number is less than 20.

Chavez said it would be all right if she had a large portable building or shed where the dogs could be comfortable and move around on their own. Then, the rescue group could get those numbers back up.

“We’ll have indoor-outdoor runs. The dogs will have doggy doors to go in and out whenever they need to. They’ll have heating and air conditioning. It’ll be almost more like a boarding type situation,” she said.

Chavez said she just wants to get back to fulfilling her mission to help dogs in need.

“The dogs that are in this situation are not bad dogs. It’s not their fault that they’re there,” she explained.

Chavez already has the kennels and volunteers ready to help with set-up.

She is fundraising to buy the building which costs about $9,000. You can find ways to help, here.