SSN: Dallas Cowboys win 3rd preseason game on Saturday 24-20

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 3-1 in preseason play after defeating the Oakland Raiders on Saturday night 24-20. Ezekiel Elliot did see some action in this game. Zeeke would rush for 18 yards on 6 carries with no touchdowns. This could be the time fans get to see Elliot, pending that 6 game suspension. Elliot wouldn’t be able to get back on the field until October.

Dak Prescott looked good in his 2nd start. The 2nd year QB would finish with 113 yards going 11-14 in passing and 1 touchdown.

Dallas would come from behind to win this game, and the cherry on top of the Saturday night victory was a 44 yard TD pass from Cooper Rush to Lance Lenoir.

Dallas will wrap up preseason play on Thursday against Houston that game will kick off at 6pm.