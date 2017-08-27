Silver Star Nation: Update after Cowboys win over Oakland

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-1 in preseason play after defeating the Oakland Raiders on Saturday 24-20. There were some concerns after this game though, as linebacker Anthony Hitchens had to the leave the game after going down with a hurt knee in the 2nd qtr.

Hitchens underwent further examination of his knee on Sunday, and sources are reporting that he did not tear his ACL but did suffer a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and will need eight weeks to recover. Dez Bryant suffered a tibial fracture last season and had to miss 3 games.

The other news from the team is surrounding their star running back Ezekiel Elliot. Zeeke will have his appeal hearing on Tuesday in his case of a 6 game suspension.