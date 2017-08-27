Silver Star Nation: Update after Cowboys win over Oakland

By Published:
Ezekiel Elliott, Jeff Heath
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after a 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys improved to 3-1 in preseason play after defeating the Oakland Raiders on Saturday 24-20. There were some concerns after this game though, as linebacker Anthony Hitchens had to the leave the game after going down with a hurt knee in the 2nd qtr.

Hitchens underwent further examination of his knee on Sunday, and sources are reporting that he did not tear his ACL but did suffer a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and will need eight weeks to recover. Dez Bryant suffered a tibial fracture last season and had to miss 3 games.

The other news from the team is surrounding their star running back Ezekiel Elliot. Zeeke will have his appeal hearing on Tuesday in his case of a 6 game suspension.