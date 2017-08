FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a State Police officer has been shot.

According to a Tweet from NMSP, the officer was shot in Farmington.

They say the officer is currently being treated. They believe the officer is okay.

A public information officer is in route to Albuquerque. As soon as News 13 gets more information, this story will be updated.

#NMSP officer shot in Farmington. Officer being treated now and believed to be OK. PIO en route from Abq. Info still developing pic.twitter.com/0IOzzg3zwX — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 27, 2017