Man charged after South Valley SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after a swat situation in the south valley this morning.

It happened around 7:30am near 2nd St. and Clark Ave., south of Rio Bravo. Deputies said 40-year-old Frank Seth attacked his dad with a rock, causing some severe injuries.

Deputies got the victim out of the home but said Seth barricaded himself inside, threatening to kill deputies and himself.

After about three hours, Seth finally emerged and turned himself in. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will see a judge Monday.