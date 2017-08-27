Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for throwing rocks at kids. That happened around 6 p.m. yesterday at a home near Coors Blvd. and Powers Way in the South Valley.

According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies, 21-year-old Anthony Carter was throwing rocks at an eight and 9-year-old.

One of the kids told deputies a 2-inch rock nearly hit him in the head. Then a neighbor told deputies he came home and saw Carter standing in the street.

The neighbor said Carter started yelling and threw a rock at him, too, hitting him in the face.

Carter was arrested for child abuse and aggravated assault. He’ll see a judge Monday.