Lobo Men’s Soccer loses while the women win on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Soccer suffered their 2nd straight loss on Sunday. A 2nd half goal from Seattle U would be all they would need as they defeated the Lobos 1-0. UNM only had 6 total shots and only 2 of those were on goal. Seattle U on the other hand had 20 total shots with 11 on goal.

The now 0-2 Lobos will head home now as they will host UNLV on Friday that game will start up at UNM Soccer Complex at 7 pm.

The Lobo Women on the other hand won their matchup with UTEP on Sunday in El Paso. It was a scoreless match through regulation, but UNM would get a goal in overtime to seal their 2nd win of the season.

UNM is now 2-2 on the year and they will play the University of Portland next on Friday at their place, kick off 6pm.