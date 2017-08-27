Jam session held to celebrate accomplishments in the fight against homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local musicians jammed out Sunday to celebrate accomplishments in the fight against homelessness.

The nonprofit ABQ Heading Home and its partners hosted a benefit concert at the Albuquerque Museum.

Organizers said the event was partly a fundraiser but also about recognizing the hard-working community members who have helped “Heading Home” house roughly 700 people.

“We wanted to use music to enjoy the environment to dance with each other and celebrate, and recognize that people getting housing is a reason to celebrate,” Heading Home CEO, Dennis Plummer said.

The group presented Mayor Berry with a humanitarian award for his role in tackling homelessness in Albuquerque.