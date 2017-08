ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes dropped their series with Salt Lake after losing in the series finale on Sunday 8-1. This loss now puts the Topes even further out of playoff contention, as they are now 4.5 games out of first place in the PCL Pacific Southern Division.

There are only 8 games left in the regular season. The Isotopes will have their final home stand next. They will host Reno in a 4 game series starting on Monday at 6:35pm.