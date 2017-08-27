Former APS teacher accused of inappropriately touching student headed back to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former APS teacher is headed back to court for a second trial involving allegations of inappropriately touching a student.

Kenneth Jehle was accused of molesting two Taft Middle School students several years ago.

Earlier this month he was found not guilty in one of the cases, but the trial for the second victim begins tomorrow.

In this case, the victim said he touched her and made her watch him touch himself at his Albuquerque home.

The trial is expected to last at least a week.