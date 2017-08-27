Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another nice day is ahead for New Mexico with some spot showers across central and western New Mexico by the afternoon.

High temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s once again today. The best chance for storms this afternoon will be across the mountains and in the southwest.

There’s a slight chance for spot shower or two in Albuquerque later today between 4-7pm

A cold front will bring better storm chances to the eastern half of the state by Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures to begin the week.