Students of oldest school in the State start classes in new building

SAN ANTONIO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s out with the old and in with the new. Three months ago, the final bell rang at one of New Mexico’s oldest schools. Now, students in one town are back in class and tasked with making new memories in a new place.

Up until this school year, San Antonio Elementary was said to be the oldest still functioning school in the state at 88 years old. Nestled in the tiny town of San Antonio near Socorro, generations of students walked the halls there.

“My great grandma went to the old school,” one student told KRQE News 13.

It’s a school that many describe as special and a town landmark. But now, it’s a new beginning for about 80 kindergarten through 5th graders who are saying ‘goodbye’ to the old schoolhouse.

“It’s very pretty,” said head-teacher John Ray Dennis. “A lot different, from the floors to the walls to the ceilings.”

Dennis taught for 22 years in the old building.

“You’re sad to see the old things go but wow look at what we got now,” he said.

Just days before the start of school, it was time to move in. Then, on the first day, “we wouldn’t let them in right away,” said Dennis. “A lot of oohs and aw’s and wow’s and oh and look and look,” he explained.

“My first day was probably the most exciting day that this year,” said Ben, a 5th grade student. “What I like about the school is the equipment,” said second grader Abby.

The new school is just steps away from the old building. Its historic charm not soon to be forgotten as the kids are still using a part of it weekly.

“I think the feeling is still the same,” Dennis said. “The atmosphere, the vibe that people will get when they come in is still feels like a family.”

It’s a feeling this community hopes lasts for another 88 years.

The county has taken over the old school building. There are plans to continue to use it as a community meeting space.