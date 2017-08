FORT WINGATE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

They say 15-year-old Ron Judge Junior was last seen Friday afternoon at Fort Wingate High School in Fort Wingate near Gallup.

Authorities believe Ron ran away and may be headed to Grants or Navajo.

He’s 5’3″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a smiley face tattoo on his right hand and a burn scar on his left arm.

Anyone with any information should call State Police or 911.