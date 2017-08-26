Southwest Albuquerque celebrates Route 66 West Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the twelfth year in a row, Route 66 West Fest brought people together along Central.

The event featured a car show, amateur boxing, music and food.

It was a way for the city to get public input from people living in the southwest district while enjoying free entertainment.

“I think it’s very important to make sure that we get the community to come out and support these endeavors because it’s important as a community if we are united we are able to get more of the attention for here in the southwest of the city,” one man told KRQE News 13.

City Councilor Klarissa Pena says West Fest helps her and the city identify needs and wants from people living in her district.

West Fest is hosted by West Central Community development and the Southwest alliance of neighborhoods funded by the city.

Event organizers say about 800 people showed up.