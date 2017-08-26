Residents get a chance to learn about aviation at Double Eagle Airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An array of aircraft descended on Double Eagle Airport on Saturday.

The “Land of Enchantment Fly In” brought recreational and commercial aircraft together for the public to explore.

The event was sponsored by a local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which aims to stir up interest in aviation.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of our vendors here, and every one of them says, it is so awesome to see so many kids get excited about aviation. we know it’s a good career future,” said Joyce Woods, the organizer.

A few times per year, the EAA Chapter offers young eagle flights. It’s when kids ages 7-17 can ride along with volunteer pilots.

Its next fly-along is September 9th.