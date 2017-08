ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened in the area of Gibson and Valencia around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say eastbound Gibson at Valencia is currently shut down.

It is unclear who is at fault at this time.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.