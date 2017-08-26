Hundreds of volunteers make over Wilson Middle School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque middle school got a sprucing up to start off the school year, thanks to volunteers from Fidelity.

Two hundred employees from the investment company came out Saturday morning for a makeover at Wilson Middle School.

The project included fresh paint jobs around the campus, as well as constructing benches, planters, and bleachers.

They also donated more than $800 worth of school supplies.

It’s part of Fidelity’s “School Transformation Day” program across the United States.