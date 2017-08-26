Group to host ‘speed dating-style’ mayoral forum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s like speed dating, except with mayoral candidates.

Eight people are vying to become Albuquerque’s next mayor on October 3rd.

Next month, citizens will have a chance to sit down with each candidate and ask any questions related to certain topics at a time limit of 15 minutes per candidate.

The group Urban ABQ is putting on this interesting ‘speed-dating style’ forum for Albuquerque residents to get to know each candidates.

“We wanted to engage the candidates in a productive manner and we decided that the traditional format doesn’t really allow for constructive engagement between the constituents and the voters and the candidates themselves,” said Dan Majewski with Urban ABQ.

The event will take place on the first day of early voting, September 13th, at the Hotel Blue beginning at 6 p.m.