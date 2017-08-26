Football Friday Week 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The First week of games saw the defending champions of class 6A, the Rio Rancho Rams, pick up where they left off last season. The Rams handed the Mayfield Trojans their first loss 42-21. Last Year runner up Las Cruces also tasted victory in week one with a 56-34 victory over the Eldorado Eagles.

The defending champions of class 5A, St. Pius, welcomed the debut of new head coach David Montoya. The Sartans made coach happy with a 41-8 victory over Highland. Speaking of new coaches, former Artesia quarterback Jeremy Maupin started the season with a win as the new head coach at Los Lunas. The beat Aztec in a shootout 60-52.

In this block of Football Friday Night the crew has highlights from class 3A and 4A, and also some interceptions you dont want to miss from Portales. The highlights from Cibola and La Cueva are also updated in this block. Jared Chester has a look back at the Thursday Night Rewind.

In this block of Football Friday Night, we start will a look at the Power Poll. The Top 3 are Cleveland, Rio Rancho, and Manzano, that should remain the same but the rest of the list should look much different next week. Next up was the first ever Block of the Week presented by Van Tate. The show is then wrapped up with 2 more games and a goodbye until next week.