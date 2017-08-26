Floyd Mayweather wins “The Money Fight” in a 10th round TKO

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was the most hyped up fight in the world of combat sports. MMA vs Boxing, 50-0 on the line, and could Connor McGregor upset the champ. The fans weren’t disappointed in an action packed fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

McGregor came out pressing the pace, as was predicted, and he landed some hard counter uppercuts on Floyd. On the cards it looked like Connor won the first 3 rounds, but that played into the plan of Mayweather. Floyd new that Connor had never fought longer than 5 rounds, or 25 minutes. Mayweather pressed McGregor to keep coming, and after that 5th round Connor did look gassed.

Floyd would have some opportunities for a knockout in the 7th and 8th round, but finally in the 10th a barrage of punches would end it. Mayweather ends his career with a TKO bringing his record to now 50-0. That mark surpasses the great Rocky Marciano with his 49-0 record.