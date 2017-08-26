Families lay loved ones to rest with “Scatter Day”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families took advantage of an offer at a local cemetery Saturday and were finally were able to lay loved ones to rest.

It was “scatter day” at Sunset Memorial Park. People could bring cremains to park and scatter them, free of charge. They could also have their loved one’s names engraved on a memorial.

Chris Keller with French Funerals said it’s very common for a family to take home a loved one’s ashes only to realize they don’t know what to do with them.

“Too many sets of cremated remains end up in a closet, in an attic, in a basement, largely forgotten, and oftentimes abandoned or in a landfill eventually,” said.

The park has not announced yet whether it will hold another “scatter day.”