Daughter asks thieves to return urn containing mother’s ashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque family is pleading for thieves to return something containing someone irreplaceable, recently stolen in a home burglary.

When thieves break in, often times, their haul can be replaced – because it’s just stuff.

That’s not always the case, though, like for one Albuquerque family who said someone burglarized their home and stole a loved one.

About a week ago, Beth Lindsey pulled into her garage and walked into her Heights home but she quickly realized something was very wrong.

“As I made my way into the living room I saw that my purse, which I don’t carry, was dumped all over the floor and the front door was wide open,” Lindsey said, “and I went to check where the credit cards are in the office and those were gone.”

Lindsey said she started accounting for all her belongings, when her heart sank.

“I have my dad’s flag and my mother’s urn, and that is when it clicked, the urn was on the desk. Where is the urn? It’s gone,” Lindsey said.

Along with credit cards, laptops and jewelry, the cremains of Lindsey’s mother were nowhere to be found.

She initially hoped maybe the urn with her mother’s cremains had been thrown somewhere in her house as the burglars made their mess, but after hours looking, she couldn’t find it.

Lindsey’s mother passed in 2013 and said holding onto her remains was a method of healing, even all these years later.

“Just give it back. It doesn’t mean anything to anyone else,” Lindsey said.

The Lindseys are asking whoever took this precious, irreplaceable item to do the right thing. Until she gets her mother’s cremains back, Lindsey said nothing will fill the void the urn’s disappearance has left.

“Somebody has my mother’s ashes, like someone has taken a part of my mother and has no right to have that,” Lindsey said.