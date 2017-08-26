Albuquerque woman arrested in connection to terrifying kidnapping case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Another person has been arrested in a terrifying kidnapping case that could turn into a murder investigation.

19-year-old Mariah Ferry was arrested late Thursday night and appeared in court Saturday morning, where she was told the state wants to keep her locked up until trial.

Albuquerque Police says Ferry is the girlfriend of Chase Smotherman.

The two along with convicted killer, Mitchell Overhand, are charged with brutally beating a man over drug money he allegedly owed them.

The three are also accused of showing the victim an image of his friend, dead and sexually mutilated.

That friend was later identified as John Soyka who has been missing since August 7th.

Police are trying to locate the person who helped Overhand, Smotherman and Ferry when they were stuck in sand somewhere west of Rio Rancho but east of the Rio Puerco.

They were in a Chevy Silverado with license plate A-A-Z-L-9-1.