Albuquerque Police looking for thief who took off with woman’s truck and dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An out of town visitor got a rude surprise in Albuquerque when her truck and her dog inside the truck, were stolen.

It happened Friday night at the Petsmart on Coors and Ellison.

The woman says she drove to the store in her 2011 Dodge Ram with her 9 year old black and brown Cockerspaniel-Poodle mix, Bella.

She says she was handing someone a leash when the thief jumped in her truck and took off with Bella.

Her phone, which was also inside the truck, was tracked to Southeast Albuquerque.

If you happen to see the truck or Bella, you’re urged to call police.