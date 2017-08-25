Water pipeline project to close Universe this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on a big water pipeline project will close an important northwest Albuquerque road this upcoming weekend.

Starting Friday morning through the weekend Universe will be shut down in both directions.

The closure starts at 9 a.m. Friday. Crews will continue work on the Universe Water Pipeline Project, which is expected to be completed by this Fall.

Drivers headed southbound on Universe will be detoured at Woodmont then south to Rainbow.

Drivers headed north on Scenic will have to head to Rainbow as well.

Work in the area has been going on for at least several weeks, usually affecting just one direction of traffic.

This closure affects all of Universe from Rainbow to Woodmont.

Volcano Vista High School parents and students will also have to use the Rainbow entrance to the school.

The good thing is that work is expected to wrap up by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Residents should also have been notified of any planned water shutoffs.