Video appears to show UNM Police officer punching woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video on Snapchat has the attention of University of New Mexico campus police, and a lot of other people.

That video appears to show an officer punching a woman who he and another officer are taking into custody.

UNM Police say they are aware of the video and they are investigating.

The video shows two UNM Police officers escorting a woman in handcuffs, and as they continue to walk she is shoved to the ground.

UNM students who KRQE News 13 spoke to Friday say the video is shocking.

“I was kind of disturbed by the force that the police officer used and the force that the woman hit the floor with. I’m not sure what happened, but I’m sure that force was unnecessary,” student Evan Lavin said.

UNM Police say the officer in the video claims he did not punch the woman. However, that officer says that woman initially spit in his face. When he told her not to do it again, he says she spit in his mouth.

The university issued a statement Friday saying UNM Police were called out to a Welcome Back Days event near the Duck Pond around lunchtime because the woman was acting aggressively toward workers at a voter registration table.

Read the full statement here >>

That woman has not been identified.

The president’s office says the UNM Police Department has opened an internal investigation into what was seen on that video.

The video was initially posted to Snapchat but it was deleted soon after it went up.