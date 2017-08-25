Sunport spokesperson: Hurricane Harvey expected to impact Albuquerque flights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Houston airports are closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey and, already, there are a number of delays and cancellations that could directly impact flights out of the Albuquerque Sunport.

The status of these flights are changing by the minute and considering Houston is a hub for both United Airlines and Southwest, Harvey could affect flights to other destinations too.

So far, KRQE News 13 found close to 50 cancellations out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport and 54 out of Hobby. That doesn’t include dozens of delays.

In Albuquerque, there are seven flights every day to Houston between United and Southwest.

There have already been delays and cancellations and the numbers are only expected to increase.

If you’re planning to fly in the next couple of days, airport officials advise you to check on your flight before you get to the Sunport.

“If there’s an aircraft that was scheduled to come from Houston to Albuquerque then head elsewhere. You may see an impact to another flight. So again, no matter where you’re traveling, always check with the airline directly before heading out to the airport,” explained Sunport Spokesperson Daniel Jiron.

Sunport reps say if Houston is not your final destination, your airline might be able to reroute you.

Keep in mind, Houston may not be the only Texas city affected. There could be changes with flights going in and out of Austin and San Antonio as well.

Many major airlines have already waived change fees for the coming days.