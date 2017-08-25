Road work, events to close three major Albuquerque arteries this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It could be a tricky weekend for drivers around Albuquerque, especially for people trying to get to the west side.

Three major arteries will see closures at the same time.

“It’s like Central [Avenue],” Albuquerque driver Roger Evans said. “I mean, I avoid that place like the plague.”

Evans said ongoing road projects across Albuquerque are just as frustrating and as slow as the A.R.T. work along Central Avenue, but what drivers said causes the biggest headache is the work on the city’s west side.

NMDOT has closed the righthand lane and a shoulder on westbound Paseo del Norte between Coors and 2nd Street through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge preservation work.

“It might be an issue because whenever they start doing those lane closures like this, traffic stalls to almost a standstill,” Evans said.

On Saturday, the city’s annual Westside Summerfest will close westbound Alameda Blvd. between Ellison and Seven Bar Ranch from midnight through 11:30 p.m. Saturday, blocking Rio Rancho drivers heading to Albuquerque’s northwest side.

“If I’m coming into town, per se, to do any shopping, I think that’ll again delay my time and my course of action and maybe divert me from shopping in the places I normally do shop at,” driver Julie Bernardoni said.

Alameda between NM 448 and I-25 does not have any restrictions and is still available for anyone rerouting due to the work on Paseo del Norte.

Drivers might also see slowing through 5 a.m. Monday near downtown because of left lane restrictions for bridge deck preservation on I-25 south between Lead Avenue and Indian School Road and on the I-40 west flyover ramp to I-25 south.

One driver said the wait in traffic is worth getting these projects over with.

“I think it is an asset to have kids that do travel to the university and they are in need of that distance and they come and go off of Paseo del Norte as well,” Bernardoni said.

This is the first year Summerfest will be on Alameda to provide a bigger area.

Find a link for alternate routes during the weekend road projects here: http://dot.state.nm.us/content/nmdot/en/PSE.html