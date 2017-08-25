Rio Rancho Police identify suspect in fatal officer-involved-shooting

Rio Rancho Police and multiple agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Irving and Unser.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The identity of the man who was shot and killed by Rio Rancho Officers on Tuesday is a 71-year-old man from Albuquerque.

It was just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday when police rushed to a Walmart at Unser and Southern because of shots fired.

According to police, they say a violent crime was committed but have not released any specific details.

Rio Rancho Polie say the 71-year-old Henry Rivera Senior, was driving down Unser, away from the scene.

They say during the chase Rivera slammed into a patrol car.

They then found him at a home near Unser and Irving, where they say he threatened officers with a shotgun.

Police then shot Rivera killing him.

The officers involved are placed on standard administrative leave.

Police also say they expect to release more details next week as the investigation moves forward.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

