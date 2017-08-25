Police activity shuts down intersection at Lomas, Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say the intersection of Wyoming and Lomas is closed in reference to a stolen vehicle.
APD says the scene is still active at this time.
KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say the intersection of Wyoming and Lomas is closed in reference to a stolen vehicle.
APD says the scene is still active at this time.
KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement
Advertisement