RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of New Mexico 38 are closed due to a mudslide at mile marker 9 between Red River and Questa.

Drivers are being advised to take the Taos-Angel Fire Route to and from Red River.

Emergency crews are currently estimating it could take another three hours before the slide is cleared and roads are reopened.

Rain beginning to let up around Red River. This should help crews working to clear hwy 38. Could take a few more hours to open. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/5JF9E6wei1 — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) August 25, 2017

There's been a mudslide between Red River & Questa. Crews are working to re-open the road. Soaking rain finally took its toll. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/rTvRCvebs5 — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) August 25, 2017