Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Nice Weekend Ahead!

By Published: Updated:

Dry air will stay locked in over most of the state through the weekend. Albuquerque will be partly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. The best shot for showers can be found over the southeast this weekend where scattered storms will be possible. By Monday a cold front sliding into the east refueling storms. Scattered to numerous storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast