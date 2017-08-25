Local restaurant teams up with UNM Children’s Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is offering chance to buy a meal for your kids all while giving back to other kids who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Sauce is an Arizona based pizza and wine company that just moved to Albuquerque.

They are teaming up with UNM Children’s Hospital for the Every Bite Counts campaign.

The restaurant says 100 percent of proceeds from the kids menu will be donated to UNM Children’s Hospital in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.

The general manager of Sauce, Chris McGinnis, says it’s a cause all too familiar to him.

“When I had cancer it was through UNM and companies helping out…it’s the only way my family made it and the research that saved my life was done off of donations and the community outreach so it’s huge.”

The campaign is running from September 11-17.