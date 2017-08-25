Local restaurant teams up with UNM Children’s Hospital

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is offering chance to buy a meal for your kids all while giving back to other kids who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Sauce is an Arizona based pizza and wine company that just moved to Albuquerque.

They are teaming up with UNM Children’s Hospital for the Every Bite Counts campaign.

The restaurant says 100 percent of proceeds from the kids menu will be donated to UNM Children’s Hospital in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.

The general manager of Sauce, Chris McGinnis, says it’s a cause all too familiar to him.

“When I had cancer it was through UNM and companies helping out…it’s the only way my family made it and the research that saved my life was done off of donations and the community outreach so it’s huge.”

The campaign is running from September 11-17.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s