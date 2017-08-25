Lobo concessions to feature exciting new menu items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football season is almost here, and this year the concession stands will have more of a New Mexico flavor.

UNM Athletics and Levy Restaurants have created unique menu items that will deliver Lobo fans some of their favorite hometown foods. Some will have a unique twist.

The Davie Dog, created by Coach Bob Davie himself, features a jumbo dog topped with red and green chile.

Another new item is the Pork Skin Nachos.

“Everyone raves about it because most people just eat pork rinds right out of the bag. Who thinks about loading it up with queso and pork and everything else on top of it?” said Executive Chef Justin Davis.

There will also be a draft truck with six taps parked on the north concourse. This season, there will be happy hour pricing for the first 30 minutes of each game.

The first Lobo home game is September 2 against Abilene Christian.

