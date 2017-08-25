LLHS student spreads positivity in unlikely place

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- Some local high schoolers are finding positivity in unlikely places. It’s thanks to a fellow student who is spreading words of encouragement and self-love.

All messages some girls in high school need to hear when self-esteem may be at its lowest.

Los Lunas High School Junior Liliana Adame knows the everyday struggles high school girls go through. That’s why she posted 91 sticky notes in one of the girl’s bathrooms.

“I understood that it could help some girls’ feelings because every day I go to school and when I go to the bathroom there’s always negative talk or somebody feeling bad about themselves or being worried like ‘I can’t even go to the bathroom because this girl is going to look at me,’” said Adame.

Adame says most of the notes had simple, positive messages. But some addressed skin tone, telling girls no matter their skin color, they should love themselves for who they are.

Principal Robert Abney says one of the assistant principals stumbled across the post it notes, originally thinking that they were some sort of graffiti or vandalism. When he read them, he was shocked and posted his amazement on the Los Lunas High School Facebook page.

“That’s the kind of thing that you want to share when you see kids do cool stuff like that and it would’ve been cool even if I hadn’t found out who it was,” said Abney.

Adame says she’s actually working on more projects like this one as she tries to win scholarship money through DoSomething.org, a global organization that encourages young people like Adame to spread positivity and make a difference in the world.

Adame says she will find out if she is the recipient of any of the scholarship money on August 31st.