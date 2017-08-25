Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A few spot storms continue to linger over Chavez County this morning while the rest of the state wakes up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another round of storms and showers is expected to develop late day – favorable areas: high terrain and Eastern Plains. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what was felt Thursday – expect widespread 70s and 80s across New Mexico.

SATURDAY: Spotty storms are possible within southern and eastern NM plus the high country. Afternoon temperatures will warm to near seasonal averages statewide.