Innovate ABQ celebrates grand opening of first building

By Published:
Lobo Rainforest
Lobo Rainforest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of the first Innovate ABQ building.

The Lobo Rainforest building downtown serves as a “live-work-play” space for UNM students. Aspiring entrepreneurs from all majors will be able to use the building to collaborate and get their ideas off the ground.

Nusenda Credit Union, an Air Force research lab and many other companies will have offices on-site to collaborate with students.

“This is going to bring more and more economic opportunity for not only innovation entrepreneurs attracting other companies but building companies and putting more and more of our citizens in New Mexico to work.” Terry Laudick, President of Nusenda Credit Union, said.

The six-story building includes offices, living spaces, conference rooms and classrooms.

