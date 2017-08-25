In The Kitchen: 505 Stand At Lobo Stadium

Chef Justin Davis of Lobo Hospitality, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to talk about 505 Stand at Lobo Stadium and make Pig Skin Nachos.

The Pig Skin Nachos are one of the specialty food items available at the 505 Stand located inside the Lobo Football Stadium.

Recipe:

Pork rinds

Pulled pork

Bacon

Queso blanco

Green onions

Serrano peppers

Siracha

Layer ingredients, one at a time to make Pig Skin Nachos.

For more information, visit their website.

