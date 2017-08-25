In The Home: Instacart

Jodi Montoya, Operations Manager at Instacart, joined New Mexico Living to explain this new concept in grocery shopping.

Instacart offer shopping and delivery services for groceries nationwide and their services are now available in New Mexico. They work with local grocers, including Smith’s and Albertson’s for quick delivery and the areas of service include Albuquerque, South Valley, Isleta Pueblo, Corrales, North Valley, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Sandia Heights and Kirtland AFB.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living