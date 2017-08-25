Hobbs man charged with sixth DWI after crashing into police cruiser

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a call about a man trying to run a random woman over, led to a high-speed chase and dramatic confrontation as an officer came face-to-face with the driver.

That driver led Hobbs Police on a high speed chase through a residential neighborhood. Just when the officer was getting out of his car to lay down spike sticks, the driver did the unexpected.

“We’ve got a felony crime — aggravated assault,” said the officer in pursuit.

It was around 11 p.m. last Thursday when the Hobbs Police Department responded to a call from a woman saying someone was trying to run her over.

“When they got there, they initiated their emergency equipment and that’s when the vehicle fled and the pursuit was initiated,” said Captain Shane Blevins of the Hobbs Police Department.

Then the high-speed chase began. Behind the wheel of the Cadillac was Leonardo Marquez.

According to Blevins, an officer in the area was trying to set up spike sticks and, “when he was about to stop to get out, the vehicle turned and intentionally crashed into the front his vehicle.”

In the body cam video, the officer involved in the accident explains what just occurred: “I was stopped right here. I was getting ready to get out. I had my stop sticks.”

Fifty feet away from the crash scene, officers were able to catch 25-year-old Leonardo Marquez.

“He was heavily intoxicated, which he was subsequently charged for his sixth offense DWI that night and several other charges,” Blevins said.

Police say Marquez was going 30 mph when he slammed into the police cruiser. He’s still behind bars, charged with a long list of felonies.

The officer only reported minor injuries.