Group from Albuquerque claims $200K Powerball prize

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A backyard barbecue paid off for a group from Albuquerque.

The seven friends and co-workers claimed the $200,000 Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing. 

They decided to put in $20 each when they were hanging out at a barbecue last week.

The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Gas Station on Central and Eubank.

The $50,000 Powerball winner and the $200,000 Roadrunner Cash winners have also come forward.

Meanwhile, the $1 million and $2 million winning ticket holders are still out there.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold in Edgewood, the $1 million was sold in Moriarty.

 

