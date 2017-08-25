Four more arrested in aggressive Christianity group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities continue to delve into the secret lives of aggressive Christianity members out of Fence Lake, New Mexico.

The Cibola County Sheriff says four more people were arrested, Wednesday, for failing to register the births of their 11 kids.

Days after allegations of child sex abuse surfaced against the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps, more members are in custody and were caught trying to leave their compound with two vans full of kids.

Deputies arrested Amos, Victoria, Ruth and Timothy River on felony warrants.

According to the Washington Post, authorities were there trying to pick up children for interviews when they found two vans leaving the compound, south of Gallup.

The Washington Post also reports leaders of the group had originally told deputies they didn’t have transportation to take the kids to an interview with the FBI.

It turns out, they not only had transportation, but those vans had everything the members needed for a road trip, including a $1,000 in cash, luggage and maps.

The Cibola County Sheriff says he believes they were trying to get out of town to hide the kids. The sheriff also says those children were likely between the ages of four and 17. They have now been turned over to CYFD.

The group continues to dispute accusations of abuse, calling them false and its attorney says the claims that members were trying to escape are not true.