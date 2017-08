Chris Schueler, Producer and Director, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the documentary ‘Big Healthy Life.’

The documentary takes a look at the obesity problem in New Mexico. It explores the causes to the problem and what needs to be done to fix them. The documentary can be seen on Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m. right here on FOX New Mexico with encore showings on our sister stations to follow.

For more information, visit their website.

