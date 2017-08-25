Dak Prescott became the man under center in Dallas 1 year ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dak Prescott became the Cowboys quarterback a year ago today when then starter Tony Romo left the Cowboys preseason game with Seattle after injuring his back.

Romo was only in on three plays. Prescott came in and never left his spot under center. He finished his rookie season with 3,600 yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

“I guess it’s something that I always have a chip on my shoulder, because I will never forget being passed over by as many times as I was, but that’s not something that I go around each day and not often even think about when I was drafted, or the type of person people think me of as a fourth round gut. It’s about what I can do to help this team and the player I am right now,” said Prescott.

Prescott is expected to play the entire first half against the Oakland Raiders Saturday.