Eric Goldman, sponsor coordinator and Rose Kerns, committee member, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the Land of Enchantment Fly-in.

The 27th annual Fly-In event is where you can see aircraft gathering from all over the state and learn about aviation careers, aircraft types, and how airplanes fly. The free event is being held at the Double Eagle II Airport on Saturday, August 26 from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

