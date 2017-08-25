City councilor wants to spend $400K on another community bike shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to spend $400,000 to build a community bike shop.

Some are questioning the city’s use of money to build the bike shop, but the councilwoman spearheading the efforts believes it’s a wise investment.

“It’s a really great asset for the neighborhood and we really hope to do the same thing. To replicate this,” said Councilwoman Diane Gibson, referencing the success of the Esperanza Bike Shop.

Gibson is hoping a second location in the McKinnley neighborhood will have the same effect.

“Of all of the many things the city does, this is probably the most successful when you consider the return on the investment,” said Gibson.

Gibson says the city plans to use $400,000 in bond funds to pay for the shop, claiming it’s a wise investment.

“The cost to the city is very low. They only have to have two full-time employees here and utilities. Everything else is donated.”

Not everyone’s ready to ride with the plan, though.

“The issue is not that we just don’t need biking, it just should be low on the list,” said Dallas Jones.

Those against the idea believe that $400,000 should be spent elsewhere.

Still, Gibson is firm that this will give kids a place to go after school, as well as education and volunteer opportunities for the neighborhood.

“It’s a very effective way to use very small amounts of money over a very long term, and to use them wisely,” she added.

Gibson doesn’t know the exact location yet, but if the bonds are passed by voters, she expects it to be built around either McKinley Middle School or the Community Center.

There are additional costs after it’s built, but Gibson did not have specifics.