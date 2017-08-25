August 25th Morning Rush: Showers, storms expected to develop late Friday

1. A few spot storms continue to linger over Chavez County this morning while the rest of the state wakes up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another round of storms and showers is expected to develop late day – favorable areas: high terrain and Eastern Plains.

2. Bracing for Hurricane Harvey. The governor of Texas has declared a preemptive state of disaster in 30 counties as the now category two hurricane Harvey sets its sights on the Gulf. Coastal residents are taking Harvey seriously. Many have boarded up their homes and stocked up on supplies. Gas is also running low after droves of drivers filled up their cars to try to escape the storms predicted wrath.

3. People across the state are remembering 10-year-old Victoria Martens as we pass the one year anniversary of her brutal rape and death. Since her murder, CYFD says changes are being made. CYFD had received at least 5 calls about Victoria and her brother, and was left wondering what more they could have done. CYFD now says it recently started a program identifying at-risk kids, in an effort to stop abuse before it starts.

4. Some local high schoolers need your help to fulfill their dream of working with NASA. Belen High School has been selected to participate with NASA in the Students Spaceflight Experiments Program. The 600 students will be split into 120 teams and they’ll work together to create a ‘micro gravity’ experiment. The winning group will get to watch in person as their work is launched up to the International Space Station where astronauts will conduct their experiment. The students still need $6,000 by Monday.

5. Friday is your last chance to try to get your hands on some Dion’s Green Chile Ranch dressing here in Albuquerque, but you will have to bid for it. Albuquerque Public Schools joined the pizza chain for an online auction that started Monday and runs through Friday at 10 p.m. The winning bidder is getting a case of the much-anticipated dressing. Proceeds will go to the APS Education Foundation and APS Athletics.

Morning’s Top Stories